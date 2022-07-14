Uzbekistan Airways to resume regular flights to Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Uzbekistan Airways will resume regular flights on the international Tashkent-Tokyo-Tashkent route, starting from August 4,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the air carrier, flights on this route will be operated on Thursdays.

"The scheduled departure time from Tashkent is 22:05 (GMT+5), arrival to Tokyo - 09:40 (GMT+9). From Tokyo the plane departs at 11:00 (GMT+9) and arrives in Tashkent at 16:10 (GMT+5)," the company said in the statement.

In March 2020, Uzbekistan closed air and road communications with all countries due coronavirus pandemic.