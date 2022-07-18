Direct flights to commence from Samarkand to Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Uzbek Air Marakanda, the operator of Samarkand Airport, has announced the launch of a new route from Samarkand to Dubai, with flydubai, the Emirati government-owned low-cost airline, Trend reports via Air Marakanda.

The twice-weekly service will be launched on September 20.

This is the 12th and latest route to be announced from the newly expanded and redesigned Samarkand International Airport, with further, new route announcements scheduled for the following weeks and months.

The Dubai-Samarkand flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Samarkand International Airport (SKD), departing DXB at 22:40 (GMT+4) to arrive at SKD at 02:50 (GMT+5), with the return flight departing at 04:05 (GMT+5) and arriving at 06:30 (GMT+4). Emirates will codeshare on the route offering passengers more options for connections.

The exciting news follows an $80 million redevelopment and expansion project for Samarkand international airport between Air Marakanda and state partner Uzbekistan Airports JCS. The new airport will serve the region’s population of 3.9 million and act as a hub for international transit flights.

Serving visitors to Uzbekistan’s most frequented tourist sites in, and around, historic Silk Road city Samarkand - the modern facility will be able to handle triple the number of passengers than it could previously.

As a result of the modernization, the number of regular flights is anticipated to increase from 40 to 120 per week, with the addition of 16 new aircraft parking spaces. Having previously served twelve destinations, Air Marakanda’s route development plan aims to increase destinations to 30 by 2030. New routes will include major international destinations such as Beijing, New York, Dubai, and Munich.