Turkish TAV Technologies to fully digitalize work of Samarkand International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbek Air Marakanda company, operator of the newly modernized Samarkand International Airport (“SKD”), announced the completion of the first phase of work under a contract with Turkish TAV Technologies to fully digitalize the airport’s operations,Trend reports via Air Marakanda.

Modernization works incorporate TAV Technologies’ software and hardware solutions and are being implemented across all the entire airport.

The exciting digitalization progress follows the newly expanded and redesigned Samarkand International Airport, having opened the doors of its modern terminal building in March 2022.

The airport will positively impact Uzbekistan’s economic growth and create jobs. The impact on regional development is closely connected to the increased attraction of international tourists. As well as historic Silk Road city Samarkand, many popular Uzbekistan tourist sites can be easily accessed by travelers entering via the expanded airport. To cope with this new demand, the airport has tripled its passenger capacity post-modernization. Air Marakanda is also actively pursuing new route plans and cooperation with airlines to increase the number of available destinations.

TAV Technologies’ service portfolio includes major international hubs in over 15 countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

TAV Technologies’ Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS) will support SKD to manage land-side and air-side processes aligned with existing systems. The TAMS platform will control each step of airport operations, covering flight management, resource management, SLOT management, flight information display, and ground handling management. Moreover, TAV Technologies Passenger Flow Management module eases the passenger journey, whilst its Commercial Management module improves cost management and invoice tracking.