Uzbekistan to create additional amenities for industrial production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The president of Uzbekistan signed a decree on measures to create additional amenities for the uninterrupted supply of industrial production with raw materials, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

According to the decree, until January 1, 2025, a zero rate of import customs duty will be applied to certain types of raw materials and semi-finished products.

Also, within the framework of the customs regime "processing in the customs territory" for all participants in foreign economic activity, the requirement to secure the payment of customs duties is canceled.