French EDF to contribute to Uzbekistan's renewable energy dev't (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Électricité de France (EDF) is exploring new opportunities of cooperation to contribute to Uzbekistan’s roadmap in the energy field, with a focus on hydroelectricity and solar, press officer of EDF Jessica Gonçalves told Trend.

According to her, EDF, together with its partners NEBRAS (Qatar), SOJITZ (Japan) and KAYDEN (Canada) has won a tender for the financing, construction and operation for 25 years of a 1,600 MW gas-powered generation unit in November 2021.

"The start of the construction phase is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. This project fully contributes to Uzbekistan’s energy transition by replacing ageing, inefficient thermal plants emitting a lot of CO2," Gonçalves said.

Électricité de France is a French multinational electric utility company, largely owned by the state. EDF operates a diverse portfolio of at least 120 gigawatts of generation capacity in Europe, South America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.The company specializes in electricity, from engineering to distribution.