BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Russian Aeroflot airline increased the frequency of flights to Uzbekistan's Fergana, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Aeroflot introduced a new flight on the Moscow-Fergana-Moscow route on November 19 of this year. Flights are carried out on an Airbus-320 aircraft three times a week, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

At the initial stage, flights will be operated on a charter basis.