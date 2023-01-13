Uzbekistan - only Central Asia country recommended to visit in 2023 by Bradt Travel Guides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Bradt Travel Guides, British publisher of travel guides, posted a list of the best travel destinations for 2023, which also includes Samarkand city of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region, Trend reports.

“All eyes will be on Uzbekistan in 2023 when Samarkand hosts the UNWTO General Assembly," the Bradt Travel Guides said.

According to Bradt Guides, the mentioned event is a prime opportunity to explore the country’s Silk Road cities and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Among the top sights of Uzbek Samarkand, the British publisher mentioned places such as The Registan square, Bibi Khanym Mosque, as well as Shah-i Zinda necropolis. Aside from historical sights, Bradt Guides also mentiones Central Asia’s top electronic music festival (the Stihia Festival) to be held in Uzbekistan in summer.

The travel publisher noted that the new airport at Karakalpakstan’s Muynak city, with three flights a week to Tashkent, facilitates reaching Samarkand.

Moreover, Uzbekistan was the only Central Asia country to be on the agency's list.