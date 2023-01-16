Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 16 January 2023 16:33 (UTC +04:00)
Russia's Utair airlines eye to increase number of flights to Uzbekistan

Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Russian Utair airlines look to increase the number of flights to Uzbekistan in 2023, Trend reports via the press service of the airline.

According to the statement, from January 22, the company will operate an additional flight from Surgut to the Uzbek Fergana region. Flights will operate on Sundays.

Previously in January 2023, Russian Utair airline has launched flights from Russian Samara to Uzbekistan's Samarkand. The flights on the Samara-Samarkand-Samara route will be operated on Mondays.

Currently, the airline operates flights to the cities of Uzbekistan such as Bukhara, Samarkand, Tashkent, and Fergana.

Russian Utair provides passenger and cargo transportation in the regions of Russia. There are more than 120 destinations in the Utair route network.

