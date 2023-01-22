French Total Eren may build new renewable energy plants in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Uzbekistan and Total Eren, a French сompany that specializes in the construction, design, financing, and operation of power plants based on renewable energy sources, agreed at a recent meeting to develop Uzbekistan's current status of renewable energy resources, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Laziz Kudratov and Antoine Garret, Vice-President-Business Development Central Eurasia at Total Eren.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the implementation of joint projects and the plan to expand investment cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, the sides also touched upon the construction possibilities of additional solar photovoltaic plants in Uzbekistan.

Earlier in 2022, Total Eren invested in the construction project of a large solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the Nurabad district of the Samarkand region. The project for the construction of the plant cost $100 million. The plant will generate 260 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and provide electricity to more than 80,000 homes.