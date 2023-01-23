Russian Azimuth Airlines increases number of flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Russian Azimuth Airlines has launched direct flights from Mineralnye Vody of Russia’s Stavropol Krai to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Azimut is a Russian airline based in Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar.

According to the source, on January 23, 2023, at 04:26 (GMT+5), a plane from Azimuth Airlines arrived at the international airport of Samarkand. The flights on Mineralnye Vody -Samarkand- Mineralnye Vody route are expected to be operated on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft once a week — on Mondays.

Azimut Airlines operates regular flights from Mineralnye Vody to cities of Uzbekistan such as Tashkent, Qarshi, Navoi, Urgench, and Bukhara international airport, as well as operates charter flights to Ferghana and Namangan.

In addition, the Russian air carrier operates regular flights from Russia’s capital Moscow to the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent and Samarkand.

Earlier in January, another Russian airline increased the number of flights to Uzbekistan. Utair airline has launched flights from Russian Samara to Uzbekistan's Samarkand. On January 16, 2023, at 13:20 (GMT+4), a plane Utair departed from Russia's Samara region. The flights on the Samara-Samarkand-Samara route will be operated on Mondays.