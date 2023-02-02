Kuwaiti airline to increase direct flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Jazeera Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, will launch direct flights from Kuwait’s capital to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Jazeera Airways is the second national airline of Kuwait headquartered at an international airport with its own terminal, specializing in low-cost air travel.

According to the source, the first flights from Kuwait to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will take off on February 15, 2023.

The source notes that regular flights on the Kuwait - Samarkand - Kuwait route will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The carrier started operating flights to Uzbekistan in 2021. Regular passenger traffic from Kuwait to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent is carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays.

At the same time, Jazeera Airways also operates flights from Kuwait’s capital to Namangan — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.