Public transport fares to rise in Tashkent

Starting from May 2023, one-time payment for public transport is planned to be 2,000 soums in cash and 1,800 soums in electronic form, Trend reports citing Kun. This amount will be reduced depending on how many times the passengers travel by bus. At an AIMC press conference on February 24, the head of the Automobile and River Transport Development Department, Ruslan Ruzmetov, informed about the introduction of time-bound differentiated tariff plans in public transport starting from the third month of the spring season.

In this:

ꞏ the price of the first transfer from bus to bus within an hour will be reduced by up to 70%;

ꞏ the second and subsequent passes will be free for the passenger;

ꞏ the fare will be reduced by up to 30% when transferring from the bus to the subway or from the subway to the bus.

It was also revealed at the conference how much to pay for public transport from transport cards from April.

According to it, when the payment is carried out through an ATTO card:

ꞏ 1,600 soums for a one-time payment;

ꞏ 400 soums for transferring to two or more buses in one hour;

ꞏ the fee for two or more bus-metro transfers in one hour will be 1,000 soums;

ꞏ unlimited tariffs for daily active users of public transport will be 6,000 soums.

In addition, it was announced how much the fare for short-term tariffs will cost.

According to the press service of Toshshakhartranskhizmat JSC, it is certain that the fare for public transport will increase from April, but it is not confirmed that the amounts will be the same.