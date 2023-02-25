Consortium of Chinese companies to invest in construction of solar power plants in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A consortium, consisting of the Chinese Huaneng renewables Corporation and Poly Technologies companies, have become investors in the solar power plants construction project, Trend reports via the Uzbek Energy Ministry.

The ministry said that Uzbekistan and the Chinese companies have signed an investment agreement, according to which companies will allocate $2 billion to the construction project.

The solar power plants with a total capacity of 2000 MW will be constructed in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh and Tashkent regions. The plants will generate 5 billion kWh of electricity per year and save 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The ministry noted that plants are planned to be launched by the end of this year, while their work at full capacity is expected in 2024.

Earlier on February 15, Uzbekistan and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC or Energy China) signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of the mentioned solar power plants in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, in January, Uzbekistan put into operation a new solar power plant with a capacity of 35 MW on the territory of Uzbekistan GTL company's building in Tashkent. The solar power plant at the Uzbekistan GTL company will generate 115,000 kWh of electricity per year.