Chinese Loong Air to increase number of flights to Uzbekistan’s capital

Uzbekistan Materials 10 March 2023 14:31 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Chinese Loong Air airlines will increase the frequency of flights on the Xi'an – Tashkent – Xi'an route, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Currently, international flights from the Chinese Xi'an region to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent are carried out once a week – on Fridays.

Starting from March 26, 2023, Chinese air carrier introduces additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the airline will also launch flights from Chinese Chengdu to Tashkent. Regular passenger flights on Chengdu — Tashkent — Chengdu route will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Loong Air is a Chinese airline headquartered in Hangzhou, providing passenger and cargo air transportation.

The Chinese air carrier launched its first flight on Xi'an – Tashkent – Xi'an on February 10.

In February 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduced additional flights on the Tashkent- Beijing -Tashkent route, and flights in this direction are carried out twice a week – on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

