Iran sets eyes on Uzbekistan while looking to expand presence in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Uzbekistan and Iran plan to create an Uzbek-Iranian joint Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The matter was discussed between the Uzbek Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhabov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture of Iran Gholamhossein Shafei.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for developing bilateral trade, economic and logistics cooperation.

Shafei expressed Iran's interest in expanding its presence in the Central Asian market, creating a joint production chain with Uzbekistan, as well as establishing cooperation with the Tashkent International Arbitration Center.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to organize the visit of Iranian businessmen in the field of pharmaceuticals, building materials, agriculture, household chemicals, polyester, and fiberglass to Uzbekistan, as well as to hold joint Business forum and B2B meetings between businessmen of the two countries.

On March 11-12 Uzbek delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, paid a visit to Iran to discuss issues of further development of the Uzbek-Iranian strategic partnership.

According to Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee, in January 2023, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran amounted to $36.6 million, decreasing by 13.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2022 ($42.3 million).