Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent- Baku - Tashkent route, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Previously, international flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Baku were carried out twice a week.

Starting from March 30, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated four times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The cost of a one-way ticket with luggage from Tashkent to Baku starts from 1.9 million soums ($167), while tickets for the Tashkent- Baku-Tashkent route start from 3.8 million soums ($339).

Earlier in March 2023, Uzbekistan Airways increased the number of flights from Tashkent to Germany’s Frankfurt and Latvia’s Riga.

On March 29, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduced additional flights Tashkent- Frankfurt-Tashkent route and flights in this direction will be operated four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

At the same time, starting from March 29, 2023, the frequency of flights on the Tashkent – Riga – Tashkent route increased up to three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.