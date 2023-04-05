Türkiye’s AnadoluJet to launch direct flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. AnadoluJet budget airline from Türkiye will launch direct flights from Ankara to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

AnadoluJet is a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, with headquarters in Ankara. The fleet of the air carrier consists of 59 aircraft, which provides to carry out both domestic and international transportation to 89 destinations.

Starting from April 17, 2023, the air carrier will operate flights on Ankara – Tashkent – Ankara route on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, once a week – on Mondays.

Furthermore, due to the growing demand of both countries’ citizens to fly within the countries for tourist purposes, Türkiye and Uzbekistan discussed prospects of increasing the number of bilateral passenger flights, as well as expanding flights between the countries.

The matter was discussed, back in March 2023, between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar.

According to the latest data from the Uzbek State Statistics Committee, some 13,400 tourists from Türkiye visited Uzbekistan during the first two months of this year. In 2022, some 75,600 tourists from Türkiye came to Uzbekistan.

At the same time, Türkiye was the most visited country among tourists from Uzbekistan from January through November 2022. During the reporting period, some 220,000 citizens of Uzbekistan came to Türkiye.