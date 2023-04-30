President of Uzbekistan votes in referendum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, together with his family members, visited the 59th polling station of the referendum in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent city and voted in the referendum, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The draft constitutional law "On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan" has been submitted to the referendum. This process was preceded by a one-and-a half-year preparatory process. The draft constitutional law was published in the mass media, and the opinion of the people was studied. More than 220,000 proposals have been received from the public, of which every fourth is included in the project.

Based on these proposals, the number of articles in the draft of the updated Constitution has increased from 128 to 155, while the number of norms – from 275 to 434. At the same time, international experience was taken into account, and leading specialists and experts from various fields were involved.

The Constitution is the legal basis for the stable development and future of the country, as well as for ensuring human interests. Citizens, deeply aware of this, actively participate in the referendum.

This event is directly observed by 383 international observers from 45 countries and 14 reputable international organizations. In an atmosphere of openness and transparency, the referendum is widely covered by local and foreign mass media.