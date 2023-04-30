Every citizen of Uzbekistan should be involved in political processes (PHOTO)

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. Every citizen of Uzbekistan should be involved in political processes, a resident of Urgench Sodikbayeva Mavjuda told Azerbaijani journalists, Trend reports from the scene.

"I am also participating in the referendum, fulfilling my duty. A lot of people are taking part in the voting today, and this is very encouraging," she said.

A referendum on the Constitution is underway in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.