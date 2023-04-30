Amendments to Constitution will open up new opportunities for Uzbekistan

URGENCH, Uzbekistan, April 30. Amendments to the Constitution will open up new opportunities for Uzbekistan, a resident of Urgench Ulugbek Adambayev told Azerbaijani journalists, Trend reports from the scene.

"These constitutional changes will have a very positive impact on our youth and give us new opportunities. There will also be many opportunities for teachers. Therefore, being a teacher, I also came to cast my vote and made my choice today," he said.

A referendum on the Constitution is underway in Uzbekistan on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law is aimed at further liberalizing the country's economy.