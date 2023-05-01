Uzbekistan has very important place in Organization of Turkic States - Turkish MP

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan has a very important place in the Organization of Turkic States thanks to the reforms carried out in the country and the contribution to the unification of the Turkic world, Turkish MP from the Justice and Development Party Recep Seker told Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"We are very pleased to be here to observe the referendum process, which was successful. We arrived in Uzbekistan on April 28 and began to observe the referendum process. Our mission of international observers includes representatives from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Seker noted the great importance of young people’s active participation in the referendum.

He also noted that everyday relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are developing more and more.

"The continuation of these relations, the holding of this referendum is important for the development of Uzbekistan. There were no failures or problems in the referendum process. We congratulate Uzbekistan on its successful conduction,” the MP further said.

Seker reminded that 90 percent of the population accepted the amendments to the Constitution.

“We believe that Uzbekistan will continue to develop and carry out reforms in social, political, and economic spheres," the MP added.

The referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan was held on April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from five to seven years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Basic Law aims to liberalize the country's economy further.

On April 19-26, early voting took place. More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan participated in early voting in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution.