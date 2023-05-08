President of Uzbekistan announces early presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has announced holding of early presidential election in the country, Trend reports.

He announced the signing of the relevant decree at a meeting with the heads of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament), parties, judicial and executive authorities, dedicated to the results of the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan held on April 30.

“Naturally, the question arises, what is the objective need for such a decision. Why am I myself giving up the remaining three and a half years of my presidential term? According to our Constitution, firstly, all branches of government are being reformed, relations and balance between them are seriously changing," the head of state explained.

“Secondly, the amended Constitution sets urgent new political, social and economic tasks for the president, parliament, government, ministers, and hokims [mayors and governors of Uzbek cities and regions],” he noted.

"Thirdly, our people expect extremely important and urgent changes and reforms in all areas," Mirziyoyev said.

On May 6, amendments were made to the Electoral Code regarding early elections of the President, deputies of the Legislative Chamber and members of the Senate.

When the president calls early elections for the head of state, they must be held within two months. If the president dissolves the Legislative Chamber, then the elections of deputies are held within three months, if the lower house of parliament decides to dissolve itself, then within two months.

Upon the dissolution of the Senate by the President, the elections of members of the Senate are held within three months, and upon self-dissolution - within one month.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been the President of Uzbekistan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan since 2016. Following the death of President Islam Karimov, he was appointed by the Supreme Assembly as interim president of Uzbekistan on 8 September 2016. In October 2021, Mirziyoyev was re-elected President of Uzbekistan.