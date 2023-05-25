Cargo turnover in Uzbekistan's Tashkent International Airport soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Uzbekistan noted a considerable increase in the volume of cargo transported through Islam Karimov International Airport in Tashkent from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

As reported by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, cargo turnover registered at the airport amounted to 2,950 tons during the reporting period. The figure increased by 119 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, as the board chairman of Uzbekistan Airports, Rano Jurayeva said earlier this year, the volume of cargo transportation at the airports of Uzbekistan is expected to increase by 19 percent and reach 95,300 tons by the end of 2023.

The volume of cargo transportation at Uzbekistan’s airport amounted to 80,100 tons in 2022, which is only 6 percent more than in 2021.

The modest increase in 2022 was due to the reconstruction of the Navoi airport. After the completion of the repair work, higher growth rates of cargo transportation are expected.