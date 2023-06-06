LOT Polish Airlines to launch flights on Warsaw-Tashkent route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. LOT Polish Airlines plans to commence direct flights three times a week on the Warsaw-Tashkent-Warsaw route starting from March 2024, followed by air connections to Samarkand in the second stage, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between officials from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and a delegation headed by the Director of Network and Alliances Department of LOT Polish Airlines, Robert Ludera.

Leading entrepreneurs operating in the tourism sector in Uzbekistan also participated in the negotiations.

During the meeting, the Polish side was informed about all the privileges and preferences available in Uzbekistan.

In particular, it was announced that Samarkand International Airport has implemented an "open sky" regime, allowing foreign airlines to operate flights regardless of the presence or absence of intergovernmental agreements on air communication.

The discussion addressed the challenges faced by Uzbekistan in the market and the future plans, as well as the development of cooperation with entrepreneurship entities in the tourism industry.

As a result of the negotiations between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and LOT Polish Airlines, an agreement was reached to establish regular information exchange, jointly prepare promotional materials, and promote Uzbekistan's tourism potential on the airline's aircraft and web resources. Furthermore, collaborative development of prospective air transportation was also agreed upon.