New stage of dev't begins in Uzbekistan since update of constitution - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. A new and turning stage of development has begun in Uzbekistan since the entry into force of the updated constitution, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bobur Usmanov said, Trend reports.

Usmanov made the remark during a round table on Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations and early presidential election in Uzbekistan.

According to him, at the earlier nationwide referendum, the absolute majority of the country's population expressed full support and confidence in the course of state, political, economic and legal reforms launched back in 2016 at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He noted that the analysis of these transformations and reforms carried out in recent years testify to their decisiveness, scale and, most importantly, irreversibility.

Usmanov added that currently a direct dialogue has been established in Uzbekistan between the state and society, liberal reforms have been carried out aimed at ensuring the openness of the national economy.

The law "On the Constitution of Uzbekistan", adopted following the referendum held on April 30 this year, came into effect on May 1.