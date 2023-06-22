Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan's gold, foreign currency reserves down in May 2023

Uzbekistan Materials 22 June 2023 01:49 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. As of June 1, 2023, the volume of Uzbekistan's official reserves exceeded $34.37 billion, Trend reports.

As the recent data from the Central Bank shows, this figure decreased by $837.9 million month-on-month.

Meanwhile, foreign currency reserves amounted to $9.93 billion as of June 1, which is a decrease of $158.2 million, compared to the previous month.

The volume of gold in the country decreased by $980.6 million to $23.2 billion during the reporting period. The volume of gold in pure troy ounces remained at 11.9 million troy ounces (down by 0.3 million troy ounces month-on-month).

It should be noted that during May 2023, the value of the precious metal on world exchanges fluctuated around $1,900 per ounce, and in recent days it has been updating records (which was noticeable in Uzbekistan).

