Uzbekistan puts first GTL fuel batch for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's commodity and raw materials exchange has put up the first batch of gas-to-liquid (GTL) liquefied gas for auction, totaling 161 tons, with a starting price of 3.1 million Uzbekistani soms ($270) per ton, Trend reports.

As Uzbekneftegaz JSC, a state-owned holding company of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry, reported, the fuel will be supplied to the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex under agreed delivery terms.

In terms of economics and the environment, LPG holds an advantage over gasoline and diesel fuels, making it widely used in industries and automobile manufacturing. When used as a transportation fuel, liquefied gas emits 10-12 percent less CO2 compared to other hydrocarbon fuels during combustion.

Moreover, as the company noted, the availability of this fuel extends to even the most remote areas of the country, improving the lives of millions of citizens. Its accessibility, along with its favorable environmental characteristics, makes it a valuable resource with the potential to positively impact both the economy and sustainability efforts in Uzbekistan.