Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss current issues of bilateral agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke over the phone, Trend reports.

Japarov congratulated Mirziyoyev on his convincing victory in the recently held presidential election.

Following the results of the early presidential election held in Uzbekistan on July 9, 2023, a candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) Shavkat Mirziyoyev won with 87.05 percent of the votes.

During the phone conversation, current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed. The active inter-agency contacts and fruitful exchanges at the business and regional levels between the two countries were highlighted.

The sides discussed increasing mutual trade volumes and the implementation of joint projects in the automotive, energy, electrical engineering, and textile sectors.

It was noted that preparations are underway for "Dialogue of Generations" events in the humanitarian sphere, involving elders, intellectuals, and youth from both countries.

Furthermore, the heads of state emphasized the importance of unconditionally implementing agreements at the highest level.