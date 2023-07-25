Uzbekistan shares number of active foreign enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. As of June 1, 2023, the number of active enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan reached 12,807, Trend reports.

Based on data provided by the Statistics Committee, some 4,919 joint ventures and 7,888 foreign enterprises are among the established businesses in the country.

In terms of regions, the number of enterprises in the country is distributed as follows:

- Tashkent city: 8,176 units.

- Tashkent region: 1,417 units.

- Samarkand region: 537 units.

- Fergana region: 459 units.

- Surkhandarya region: 357 units.

- Andijan region: 312 units.

- Bukhara region: 298 units.

- Namangan region: 220 units.

- Navoiy region: 207 units.

- Syrdarya region: 189 units.

- Jizzakh region: 177 units.

- Kashkadarya region: 171 units.

- Republic of Karakalpakstan: 158 units.

- Khorezm region: 129 units.

Between January and May 2023, a total of 1,279 enterprises with foreign capital participation were established in Uzbekistan. Russia took the lead in the number of newly created companies with 376, followed by China with 245 and Türkiye with 121. Other countries that made it onto the list included Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, the US, and Germany.