Uzbekistan aims to fast-track completion of major industrial projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 26. Uzbekistan is to develop a roadmap for the early commissioning of 272 major projects worth $11.5 billion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a governmental meeting, Trend reports.

According to the plan, as part of the state investment program, 29 projects can be launched earlier by accelerating construction, while 49 projects will receive assistance in equipment delivery and installation. This will allow $700 million in investments to be utilized 2-3 months ahead of schedule.

In this regard, instructions were given to the Ministry of Transport and Uzbek ambassadors abroad. It was noted that besides the allocated $103.8 million for infrastructure projects in the regions, an additional $100 million will be distributed.

The goal is to utilize $4.4 billion in direct foreign investments within 230 projects in various sectors, and another $4.6 billion within 1,200 regional projects. The projects will be divided into three categories and considered individually. Large projects will be overseen by the Deputy Governor for Investments, medium projects by the district governor, and small projects by the Deputy District Governor for Investments. Responsible individuals will be assigned to each region to ensure effective implementation of this system and address issues locally.

The meeting also reviewed the results of investment partnerships with foreign countries. Over the past two years, numerous agreements have been reached with Saudi Arabia, France, Hungary, Singapore, Egypt, Germany, China, Italy, Qatar, and other countries during high-level meetings.

Positive developments in cooperation with Hungary, Pakistan, Thailand, the Czech Republic, and Japan were highlighted, with investments from these countries increasing by $450 million in the current year.

A new system for working with investors within the framework of agreements with foreign partners will be implemented going forward. The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade will introduce the position of an investment manager who will report directly to the Minister. Managers will maintain constant contact with foreign investors and address their concerns. By operating based on this system, an additional $3 billion in investments can be attracted this year, as emphasized during the meeting.