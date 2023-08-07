Electric cars' import skyrocket in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 7. Uzbekistan imported 5,403 electric cars worth $167 million from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's Statistics Agency, this import volume represents an almost five-fold increase over the same period last year, with 4,289 more electric vehicles transported into the country.

The majority of electric vehicles, 9 out of 10, were imported from China, which supplied 4,956 units. Hong Kong (348), Germany (57), the United Arab Emirates (16), South Korea (12), and the United States (7) accounted for the remaining imports.

The surge in electric car imports highlights Uzbekistan's growing interest in the electric vehicle industry and signifies a significant shift towards environmentally friendly transportation. The country's efforts to promote sustainable mobility and reduce harmful emissions are evident in the rising demand for electric vehicles.