Uzbekistan discusses cooperation with leading European bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. As part of his visit to Budapest, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on August 20 with Chairman of the Board of the leading European bank "OTP" Shandor Chani, Trend reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed particular satisfaction with the successful implementation of the first major business cooperation project with Hungary - the entry of OTP Bank into the Uzbek market.

It was emphasized that the successful privatization of Ipoteka-Bank served as an important signal and attracted interest from foreign investors in the country.

The meeting discussed issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the banking and financial sector of Uzbekistan, including improving the quality of services, introducing innovative and affordable products, especially for business.

The importance of the rapid launch of effective financial instruments to support and stimulate joint projects, including the field of industrial cooperation, agriculture and other priority sectors, was noted.

The head of the bank Shandor Chani expressed gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for creating favorable conditions for expanding the investment activities of Hungarian companies.