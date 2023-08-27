Russia cuts planned oil volumes to be pumped to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. The plan for pumping Russian oil through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan in 2023 has been reduced by 70,000 tons, Trend reports.

It was originally planned that Tashkent would receive 250,000 tons of oil from Russia.

In the first half of the current year, 48,500 tons of Russian oil were transported to Uzbekistan. In the second half of the year, it is planned to transport 131,500 tons of oil.

The pumping of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan began in 2017. In 2017, the volume of transit amounted to 67,900 tons, in 2018 - 36,000 tons. In 2019-2022, oil transit was not carried out.

In December 2022, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan agreed with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan on the transit of Russian oil in 2023. Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and head of Rosneft Igor Sechin discussed the possibility of increasing the supply of petroleum products to the republic as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this summer.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekneftegaz and Petronas Charigali (Turkmenistan) will prepare a program for the supply of Turkmen oil to Uzbekistan in 2023.