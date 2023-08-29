Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan to build large chemical complex in Karakul Free Economic Zone

Uzbekistan Materials 29 August 2023 07:00 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 29. The construction project of the 'Karakulkimiyo' chemical complex for the production of nitrogen fertilizers became a resident of Uzbekistan's Karakul Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the Ferkensco Management Limited company, which is implementing the project, has received a 50-hectare plot in this zone for long-term use.

The chemical complex, which will become one of the largest industrial enterprises in the Bukhara region, will annually produce up to 495,000 tons of ammonia and 594,000 tons of urea.

The project partners are the Enter Engineering company as well as the Swiss Casale SA company, which, within the framework of this project, provides services for the design and provision of a license to use its own manufacturing technology for this type of chemical product.

Furthermore, the construction stage of 'Karakulkimiyo' is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, the opening of production is January 1, 2026, and the total investment is $600 million.

Ferkensco Management Limited is an investment company that creates a chain of production of phosphorous, nitrogen, and potash fertilizers in Uzbekistan. Among the company's projects is the construction of chemical complexes in Samarkand city, as well as in Bukhara, Navoi, and Surkhandarya regions.

