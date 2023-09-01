Uzbekistan, Swiss Meyer Burger discuss prospects for implementing joint energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Uzbekistan and Meyer Burger Technology AG, Switzerland, discussed the prospects of implementing joint projects in the field of energy, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed on August 29 this year during a meeting between the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and the CEO of Meyer Burger, Gunter Erfurt.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the implementation of joint projects in the field of energy with the involvement of advanced industrial technologies from Meyer Burger.

The company's representatives highly appreciated the practical aspects of the business climate created in Uzbekistan for the comfortable activity of investors and expressed interest in developing further cooperation.

Furthermore, as part of a constructive exchange of views, a plan for the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector with the introduction of innovative developments by the company was agreed.

Meanwhile, Meyer Burger Technology AG is a Swiss company specializing in the production and supply of modules and components for photovoltaic plants.