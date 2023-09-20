Presidents of Uzbekistan, US discuss issues of bilateral agenda

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the US Joseph Biden discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation in Trend reports.

The talks were held within the framework of the events of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The US President reaffirmed his strong support for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the course of irreversible reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan.

Special attention was paid to the promotion of Uzbekistan’s practical cooperation projects with leading American companies and banks.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the continuation of constructive interaction in the field of human rights and gender equality.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC) reached agreements on the adoption of road maps for the implementation of joint projects as a result of the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairwoman of AUCC Carolyn Lamm as part of the president’s working visit to the US.

The meeting was also attended by the heads of such US corporations as GE Healthcare, Oppenheimer, Cerberus, CNH, and Cintana.