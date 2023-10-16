Škoda, Uzbekistan Railways sign deal on electric trains supply

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan Railways and Czech Škoda Group automobile company signed a contract for the supply of 30 electric trains worth 320 million euros, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony with the representatives of both organizations was held within the framework of a working visit by Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov to Czech Republic’s Pilsen.

The production of four-car trains for the broad-gauge railway will begin in 2024. The production of the main parts will be carried out at the plant in Czech Rebuplic’s Ostrava, while part of the assembly of cars will be held in Uzbekistan.

The cars will be partially low-floor, equipped with Wi-Fi, as well as with indoor and outdoor video surveillance systems. The company produces similar trains for railway operators in Latvia and Estonia. The project is financed by Czech banks with the support of the EGAP Czech Export Insurance Company.

"The fact that we have been chosen as a supplier of trains to Uzbekistan is not only proof of the high quality of our equipment, but also a significant step towards strengthening our international partnership," said Zdenek Svata, President of the Škoda Group for the Central and Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, a number of documents, including a Memorandum of Understanding between the chambers of commerce of the nations, were signed within the framework of the Czech-Uzbek business forum on October 11 in Czech Republic’s Prague.

The signed document is aimed at developing and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries.