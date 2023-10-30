Uzbekistan Airways launches direct flights to Germany’s Munich

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Uzbekistan Airways has launched direct flights from the Uzbek capital of Tashkent to the German city of Munich, Trend reports.

The flights on the Tashkent – Munich – Tashkent route will be operated twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays.

As part of the official opening, negotiations were also held between the Consul General of Uzbekistan Olimjon Abdullaev and the Vice President of the Munich airport Ulrich Theis. As a result of the talks, the parties reached an agreement on improving the quality of the service sector and creating appropriate conditions for airline passengers.

Meanwhile, Germany was one of the first countries where Uzbekistan Airways began to operate international flights. For 30 years, flights to the German city of Frankfurt am Main have been carried out on a regular basis. Today, air traffic between Tashkent and Frankfurt is carried out on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on a modern Airbus 321Neo liner.

Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Germany discussed issues of expanding tourist programs, developing new tourist routes of interest to tourists from Germany, and intensifying cooperation with German tour operators, as well as concluding contracts between travel companies and expanding cooperation networks.