Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to China’s Beijing

Uzbekistan Materials 1 November 2023 17:55 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 1. The number of flights between Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent and China’s capital of Beijing will increase starting on November 25, 2023, Trend reports.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan Airways, the flights on the Tashkent-Beijing -Tashkent route will be operated three times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Air Marakanda and China Southern Airlines have launched direct flights between their respective cities of Samarkand and Urumqi, having achieved the distinction of becoming the premier carriers to inaugurate flight services connecting these two cities earlier in October 2023.

The flights will be operated via Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration comprising business class and economy.

