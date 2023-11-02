Uzbek president outlines key sectors of co-op with France

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has identified top priority projects in cooperation with France, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between Mirziyoyev and President of France Emmanuel Macron in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, which included officials, heads of leading companies, well-known figures of culture and science.

Mirziyoyev designated the extractive industry, processing of strategic raw materials, construction of hybrid, solar and wind power plants, modernization of water supply systems, introduction of smart agriculture, development of urban and transport infrastructure, tourism as priority sectors of cooperation.

It was noted that thanks to regular meetings at the highest level, Uzbek-French relations have acquired a comprehensive character. The parties agreed to continue active political contacts, regular dialogue of parliaments, governments, foreign policy and economic departments.

Moreover, the parties welcomed the opening of the French Alliance branch in the city of Samarkand and agreed to accelerate the creation of a joint Uzbek-French university.

It has been proposed to develop a program for the development of tourist exchanges with the organization of charter flights from different cities of France to Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva.

Following the results, the heads of state instructed to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of all agreements reached.

