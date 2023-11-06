Italian President to pay working visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan from November 9 through November 11, Trend reports.

On his visit to Uzbekistan, Mattarella will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli .

On November 10, Mattarella and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold talks on investment protection, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Italian president has arranged a trip at the local offices of the Polytechnic of Turin on the same day, which will allow him to take stock of university exchanges and analyze new potential areas of development and cooperation in the economic and technological fields.

The visit will conclude on November 11 following the president's visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, commerce between Italy and Uzbekistan was $157.5 million during January to April of 2023.

Furthermore, trade volume in 2022 was $381.1 million. Exports totaled $51.3 million, representing a 27.8 percent year-on-year gain, while imports totaled $329.8 million, representing a 15.5 percent decline from the previous year's numbers.

