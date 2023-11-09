Railway project from Uzbekistan to Mazar-i-Sharif to contribute to peace in Afghanistan - ECO Sec Gen

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. The railway project from Uzbekistan to Mazar-i-Sharif will contribute to establishment of peace in Afghanistan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri told reporters in Tashkent, Trend reports.

He made the remark amid the ongoing 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which Tashkent is holding on November 8-9.

"The Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project is a corridor that passes through the territory of the member countries of the organization. These issues are on the agenda for discussion of the organization in the field of transport and communications, and of course we will make efforts to implement these projects. This project, in particular the railway project from Uzbekistan to Mazar-i-Sharif, will not only contribute to the development of communication and trade and transport relations, but will also contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the neighboring country of Afghanistan, which is a member country, but due to existing conditions, cannot currently have full participation in the affairs of our organization," he said.

As he noted, other international issues of mutual interest were discussed with the Uzbek side.

"We agreed that the summit will be successful. All heads of state and government will take part in the summit, this is a very good indicator and this is an indicator of the high recognition by member countries of the role and place of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the affairs of our organization," Noziri noted.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.