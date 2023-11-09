Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 9 November 2023 21:49 (UTC +04:00)
President of Italy arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. At the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Tashkent on an official visit, Trend reports.

The president was met at the Tashkent International Airport by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

After a short conversation, Italy’s president has left for his residence.

Tomorrow, in accordance with the program, negotiations will take place at the highest level.

The agenda includes issues of further development of Uzbek-Italian strategic partnership and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in priority areas.

President Sergio Mattarella will also travel to the cities of Samarkand and Khiva, where he will get acquainted with the cultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan.

