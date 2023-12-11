Iraq interested in diversifying imports from Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Iraq interested in diversifying the range of imported products from Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bahromjon Aloev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein.

During the meeting, the Iraqi side expressed interest in further strengthening the multifaceted partnership with Uzbekistan and expanding the range of cooperation in priority areas of interaction.

The sides stressed the importance of intensifying political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchange.

Moreover, Iraq expressed interest in importing Uzbek products, and expand the range of imports as well.

Following the meeting, the participants negotiated on the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Uzbekistan visited Baghdad to participate in joint political consultations. The parties expressed interest in establishing a joint Business Council.