Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss investment co-op

Uzbekistan Materials 13 December 2023 16:23 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss investment co-op

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the Secretary of the President of the Republic of Korea for Economic Security Wang Yun-Jong, Trend reports.

The parties noted the constantly growing Uzbek-South Korean relations of special strategic partnership in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

A discussion took place on the agenda in the field of technological and investment cooperation, promotion of joint projects in the field of green energy, etc.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea for seven months of this year reached $1.2 billion.

Uzbekistan supplied goods worth $25 million, while South Korea - $1.2 billion.

For the same period last year, the figures amounted to $1.4 billion. Uzbekistan exported products worth $22.1 million, imports reached $1.4 billion.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more