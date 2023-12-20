Uzbekistan, Qatar to set up joint Intergovernmental Commission in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan and Qatar will organize the first meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2024 in February 2024 in Doha, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The heads of states acknowledged the ongoing robust interactions and exchanges across various echelons. In 2023, diplomatic missions have been established in the cities of Tashkent and Doha, underscoring a commitment to diplomatic ties.

Special attention is paid to the promotion of new joint investment projects, in particular in the fields of "green" energy, industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, banking and financial sector, education, healthcare, and tourism.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, as a result of the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Samarkand, the countries reached an agreement on the participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan with a total value of $12 billion.

In 2022, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $4.8 million.