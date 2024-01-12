Russia’s Ural Airlines resuming flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. Russia’s Ural Airlines is resuming regular flights between Russia and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The first passenger flight is scheduled for January 13, 2024.

According to Uzbekistan Airports' press service, the air carrier plans to operate flights to five destinations using Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.

Flights on the route Yekaterinburg - Samarkand - Yekaterinburg will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flights on the route Moscow - Namangan - Moscow will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Saturdays.

Flights on the route Moscow - Tashkent - Moscow will be operated on a daily basis from Monday to Sunday.

Flights on the route Moscow - Qarshi - Moscow will be operated three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flights on the route Samara - Urgench - Samara will be operated once a week - on Thursdays.

In November 2023, Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Russia's Moscow have inked a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of tourism, which presupposes the increase in the number of tourists in both directions up to 1 million people, organization of tourist and cultural festivals, as well as media coverage of national tourist routes and destinations.