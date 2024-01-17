UAE awards Uzbeks visa-free move

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has signed a protocol on introduction of visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The paper was signed by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Abdulaziz Akkulov, and UAE Deputy Foreign Minister, Khalid Abdullah Belhoul.

The document will become effective on February 16, 2024.

According to the document, Uzbek citizens are exempt from visa requirements for the duration of their stay in the UAE (no more than 30 days).

Meanwhile, 104,643 Uzbek residents visited the United Arab Emirates for tourism purposes between January and October 2023.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates to increase the frequency of flights.

According to the information, airlines of both countries can now operate 41 flights per week on various routes, such as Tashkent - Abu Dhabi, Samarkand - Abu Dhabi and others. This agreement is aimed at developing tourism and strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE.