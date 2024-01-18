Uzbekistan's airport resumes its work

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 18 January 2024 15:15 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan's Tashkent International Airport has resumed its work for receiving and releasing aircrafts since 11:00 (GMT+5), Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, flight HY708 of Uzbekistan Airways (Vladivostok - Tashkent) departed from an alternate airfield in Samarkand and landed at 11:42 (GMT+5) at Tashkent's airport. Another flight HY602 of Uzbekistan Airways from Moscow landed at 11:52 (GMT+5).

The flight C67704 Centrum Air (Jeddah - Tashkent) and flight 5P5366 Panorama Airways (Medina - Tashkent) also departed from the alternate airfield in Samarkand. Flight C67704 arrived at 12:26 (GMT+5) and flight 5P5366 landed at 12:50 (GMT+5).

Rossiya Airlines flight SU6971 from St. Petersburg departed from the alternate airfield in Fergana to Tashkent and arrived at 12:48 (GMT+5).

Flight HJ22 of Humo Air (Nukus - Tashkent) also departed from the alternate airfield in Bukhara to the airport of destination.

Earlier, thick fog (visibility of 250 meters) in Uzbekistan limited the work of Tashkent International Airport.

