Uzbekistan, China launch new cargo transportation route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan and China have started cargo transportation via a new route, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport worked on the organization of the corridor together with the Association of International Road Carriers in cooperation with the relevant ministries and departments of China.

The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe cargo transportation.

National carriers of Uzbekistan, with the use of TIR carnet, successfully carry out cargo transportation along this route (round trip), passing through Kazakhstan via Khorgos to Qingdao, located on the coast of the Yellow Sea in China.

In order to ensure delivery of cargoes to their owners along this new trade corridor by road transport in a short time on a "door-to-door" principle, the Ministry of Transport provides practical assistance to enterprises in obtaining visas for drivers, providing forms of international permits for transportation, and promptly resolving issues arising in the process of passing the customs control of foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Zhengzhou Hongyi Transportation Logistics Company has launched road freight transportation from Shenzhen to Tashkent.

With a route length of 6,500 kilometers, the travel time was reduced almost three times—from 20 to 7 days.